On Shah Alam stage, Westlife pleads for info on Irish teen missing in Negri Sembilan

A woman takes a picture of a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 9 — Popular Irish pop group Westlife is the latest and possibly the first celebrities to publicly ask for help in finding Nora Anne Quoirin, who disappeared last Sunday while holidaying in a forest resort near Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

Bandmember Nicky Byrne made the plea during the quartet’s first performance at the Melawati Stadium in Shah Alam, Selangor last night, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“We call on everyone in this country, to help extend a helping hand by providing the latest information and that is correct, with regards to Nora’s disappearance.

“We are sure her family is now truly hoping for Nora to be reunited back with them, safely, and definitely the teenager’s family would appreciate your help. Thank you Malaysia,” Byrne was quoted saying midway during the show.

The group will be performing in Shah Alam again tonight before moving on to Singapore for the next leg of their 29-city world tour dubbed The Twenty Tour.

Quoirin, who has learning disabilities, arrived in Negri Sembilan with her parents and two siblings on August 4 for a two-week holiday at upscale resort called The Dusun.

Her parents reported her missing from the room she shared with her siblings at 8am the next day and feared she could have been taken after finding a window in the villa open.

Police have not declared the case an abduction as the window can only be opened from the inside.

Today marks the sixth day Quoirin is missing.

A massive search for the missing 15-year-old is underway in the surrounding forest and housing estates with the use of police tracker dogs, helicopters, fire and rescue personnel, divers and the aid of the Orang Asli living nearby.