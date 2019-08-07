Investigators looking at fingerprints from missing Irish teen’s 'window exit'

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Che Zakaria Othman speaks during a press conference at the Pantai police station in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 7 — Police today confirmed that several sets of fingerprints were found on a window panel at The Dusun resort here, from which missing Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, was believed to have exited.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said police have received the lab results of the fingerprint samples, but investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the identity of the individual they belongs to.

“We got a few successful fingerprint sample results from the lab and we are currently doing a comparison to establish who it belonged to.

“We are checking whether it could belong to a criminal or an outsider. Bukit Aman forensics was roped in to assist us,” he said at a press conference this evening held at the Pantai police station, here.

When asked if the police have recorded statements from Nora Anne’s siblings, Zakaria refused to say more, with a source telling Malay Mail that the parents’ lawyer have restricted the police from questioning Nora Anne’s siblings further.

Nora Anne, who has a learning disability, arrived in Negri Sembilan with her parents and two other siblings on Saturday, August 4 for a two-week holiday at The Dusun, before she was found missing by her family at 8am the following day.

A window in the resort, which could only be opened from the inside, was seen left open.

The Fire and Rescue Department deploys its K9 unit in the search for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at The Dusun in Negri Sembilan August 7, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Earlier today, the Fire and Rescue Department focused search efforts near the river again, in hopes that Nora Anne would eventually return there.

Seremban Fire and Rescue station chief Mohammad Idris said despite this, the team has yet to find anything of note.

He said rescuers hoped that Nora Anne will try to find her way to the river as it is the only source of water within the area.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof said the teen is believed to have left the resort in Jalan Pantai only in her undergarments, as that was the last outfit she was seen sleeping in, according to statements from her parents.

Mohamad said sniffer dogs used in the operation were only able to trace the odour of the victim on the first day of the operation and as far as 100m from the chalet occupied by the teen.

He added that her scent would have faded by the following day.

Mohamad said the department is still classifying Nora Anne as a missing persons case and has rubbished rumours of abduction, as claimed by family members.

The CCTV at the resort did not capture any footage of the teen leaving the resort.

Nora Anne’s aunt, Aisling Agnew, said the teen would never leave her family voluntarily.

Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Rela, the Negri Sembilan Forestry Department and local villagers are still searching for the teen.

K9 units were also spotted today as early as 8am.