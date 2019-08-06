Search for missing Irish teen enters third day in Negri Sembilan

A woman takes a picture of a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Aug 6 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for the 15-year-old Irish girl who has gone missing from a resort here entered its third day today, involving 150 personnel from various government agencies.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the search for Nora Anne Quoirin resumed at 7.30am today.

“The agencies involved include police, General Operations Force (PGA) Battalion 4 Semenyih, PGA Battalion 3 Senoi Praaq unit, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Volunteer Corps, State Forestry Department and Sapura, who are assisted by local villagers,” he said here today.

He said a press conference will be held at 4.30pm today at the Pantai police station to give an update on the SAR.

Nora Anne was reported to have gone missing from The Dusun, Pantai at 8am on Sunday.

She and her parents had arrived in Malaysia from London on Saturday for a two-week holiday.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop denied foreign media reports that she had been kidnapped.

No criminal elements were detected and therefore it has been classified as a missing person case, he said.

According to the family, the teenager has learning disabilities. — Bernama