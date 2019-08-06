N. Sembilan police: Search for Nora Anne focuses on hilly terrain and river

An aerial view of Kampung Pantai, the area where Nora Anne Quoirin was reported to have gone missing August 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Aug 6 — The search for Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, which entered the third day today was continued, focusing on hilly terrain and rivers.

Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Rela and the Negri Sembilan Forestry Department and local villagers joined forces to search for the Irish teenager who went missing while on vacation with her family.

Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof said all police units were mobilised including the Tracker Dog Unit and Senoi Praaq Unit starting at 7.30am involving 178 members.

The focus of the search is still around the resort area of four hectares and divided into four sectors. It was also conducted through aerial search.

“We have searched on the hill many times and logically (the victim) will not go up again and try to go down the hill to find water.

“Throughout this afternoon till night, we will focus on the river below. So far we have not received any accurate information and as of 5pm, it has been negative,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad said the sniffer dogs used in the operation were only able to trace the odour of the victim on the first day of the operation and as far as 100 meters away from the chalet occupied by the teen.

“The following day, the odour would slowly subside. We believe Nora Anne is still around,” he said.

Mohamad said the department still classified Nora Anne’s case as a missing person case.

Meanwhile, Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the police had conducted four aerial searches beginning at 9am.

On August 4, the media reported that the teenager was found missing from her living room at a resort here by her family at 8am.

The victim’s family also informed that the teen had a learning disability.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor in a statement today advised the public not to spread or share any false information about the disappearance of the teen, in order to safeguard family sensitivities and to avoid speculations that could jeopardise the search. — Bernama