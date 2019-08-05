Cops nab Myanmar national for suspected murder of fellow countryman in Kedah

Police found a chopper believed to have been used to slash the neck of the victim. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — A Myanmar man is believed to have been murdered by his countryman at a shop in Taman Bunga Raya, Sungai Petani yesterday.

Kuala Muda District deputy police chief Supt Sazalee Adam said in the incident believed to have occurred between 10am and 1pm, the victim in his 30s was said to have stolen RM500 belonging to the suspect, who is also in his 30s.

“The victim and suspect started working at the shop operated by a local man about three months ago and received daily wage.

Prior to the incident, the shop operator and two of his siblings had gone out to make bun deliveries around Sungai Petani.

“Upon their return at 1.30pm, the elder brother of the shop operator noticed blood stains on the door and found the victim on the floor of the kitchen,” he said in a statement here.

Police found a chopper believed to have been used to slash the neck of the victim.

Sazalee said the suspect was believed to have tried to wrap the victim with a flour sack but then fled through the back door of the shop.

“The suspect was arrested at the Express Bus Station at Kompleks UTC at 4.15pm,” he said. — Bernama