Lahad Datu police hunt for suspect who raped foster daughter

Police are looking for a man suspected of raping his foster daughter over a 15-year period, beginning from 2004 in the Lahad Datu area. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, Aug 4 — Police are looking for a man suspected of raping his foster daughter over a 15-year period, beginning from 2004 in the Lahad Datu area.

The suspect who is in his fifties, is alleged to have raped the 27-year-old woman since she was 12, with the last incident occurring in December last year.

In a statement issued today, Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the victim alleged that she was raped repeatedly over the years between 10pm and 3am, with the incidents occurring in three houses located in two squatter areas and the Kampung Sarip housing area.

The woman who lodged a police report on July 28, did not do so earlier because the suspect had threatened to kill her and her two younger siblings — the three of them lived with the suspect after their parents divorced when the victim was aged 12.

She finally made the report because she could no longer stand the abuse, he said, adding that Lahad Datu Hospital had confirmed that there were signs of old tears in the woman’s hymen.

The police chief said investigations were underway and urged anyone with information on the matter to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama