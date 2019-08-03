Royal Belum on Unesco shortlist because of its rich biodiversity

Visitors at the Royal Belum State Park. ― Bernama pic

GERIK, Aug 3 — The Royal Belum State Park is on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage site shortlist because it is a treasure trove of highly valued flora and fauna, as well as tropical rainforest ecology.

Mohamed Shah Redza Hussein, general manager of the Perak State Parks Corporation, said the body was preparing a dossier for the park’s Unesco candidacy, in cooperation with the state government.

In his speech at the Global Tiger Day 2019 celebration in Gerik today, Mohamed Shah Redza said Gerik represents the entry point to natural wonders, particularly the Royal Belum tropical rainforest that is older than the Amazon and Congo rainforests, with Belum also possessing a variety of wildlife particularly the Malayan tiger that is on the verge of extinction.

According to Mohamed Shah Redza, Gerik is a focal point for research and tiger conservation for scientists from all over the world, adding that the much-anticipated Unesco recognition would improve ecotourism in the area.

There are currently five areas in Malaysia which are on the Unesco World Heritage List and they comprise Lenggong Valley in Perak, Mulu National Park in Sarawak, Kinabalu Park in Sabah, and the respective historical cities of Melaka and George Town. — Bernama