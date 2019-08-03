Defending Cabinet decision on Lynas, Yeo Bee Yin says better than ‘status quo’

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) Yeo Bee Yin speaks during the Karnival Minggu Sains Negara 2019 in Shah Alam August 3, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 — Pakatan Harapan's (PH) move to let Lynas Malaysia explore a permanent disposal facility (PDF) in the country is a superior solution to the present situation, Yeo Bee Yin said today.

However, the energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister who previously insisted that the Australian mining firm must repatriate its waste also conceded that she did not consider the decision to be best.

“What I can say is that the decision that has been made by the Cabinet is not the most ideal solution for me but it is far better than the status quo.

“The Cabinet’s decision will be announced in detail no later than 15th of August. This is because what was announced by the prime minister is only partial,” she said to the press after officiating the National Science Week at the Pustaka Raja Tun Uda here today.

The minister said the decision was made by the majority of the Cabinet after she and other members presented their views.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed this week that the government was dropping its requirement for Lynas to repatriate its water leach purification (WLP) residue as a precondition for its licence renewal due by September 1.

The announcement drew criticism from groups such as Save Malaysia Stop Lynas that said it will organise a protest in Kuantan on August 18 and hold the decision against the Pakatan Harapan government in the next general election.

When asked about the protest, Yeo said the government will not stop critics from voicing their views on the matter.

The minister also said she will continue to gather feedback on the matter.

“As such, I will also hold a dialogue with MPs who have concerns over the issue this coming Tuesday (August 6),” she said.

Today, Lynas confirmed that it has deposited the US$42 million (RM175 million) required by the government for a long-term waste solution.

It also suggested that abandoned mines in Pahang could be repurposed for the PDF.

Prior to the 14th general election, the rejection of the Lynas rare-earths refinery in Kuantan was among platforms PH had used to garner public support.

Since then, the coalition has warmed to the idea of rare-earths processing in the country, with the Entrepreneur Development Ministry defending the industry as potentially worth RM100 billion and the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry identifying other possible locations for rare-earths mining and development.