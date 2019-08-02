UPNM lodges police report over viral ragging video

In a statement issued today, UPNM said investigations showed that the video was that of an incident which occurred three years ago. — Screengrab from Google Street View

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) has lodged a police report in connection with an old video clip that went viral recently on social media depicting the assault of three individuals believed to be students of the defence university.

In a statement issued today, UPNM said investigations showed that the video was that of an incident which occurred three years ago, with court action having been taken against the perpetrators, as well as disciplinary action including the cancellation of certificates.

The university said the video had given it a negative image, and added that it had a zero tolerance policy towards ragging.

It said the police report had been lodged to enable an investigation into the motives of parties involved in circulating the old footage.

The one-minute video depicting a group of men kicking three university students whose faces were covered in cloth, had been uploaded by an individual who had alleged that UPNM was akin to a detention camp. — Bernama