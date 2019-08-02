Report: Taxman sues Ku Nan for RM57m

According to a report, the Inland Revenue Board filed the lawsuit against Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on July 24 with the High Court here. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Inland Revenue Board has filed a lawsuit against Umno's Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor over RM57.17 million in unpaid taxes from 2012 until 2017.

According to local financial portal The Edge Markets, the board filed the lawsuit on July 24 with the High Court here.

The IRB claimed it served a notice on March 15 to Tengku Adnan over the taxes owed, which the former minister received on March 22 through registered post.

The IRB claimed that Tengku Adnan failed to comply with the notice for him to pay the amount claimed within 30 days.

The report listed Tengku Adnan as allegedly owing RM57,167,069.35 from 2012 to 2017.

Broken down according to years, the alleged unpaid tax including interest is RM64,444.38 (2012), RM6,614,861.59 (2013), RM8,887,576.69 (2014), RM9,198,523.67 (2015), RM5,520,818.05 (2016) and RM26,880,844.97.

Tengku Adnan, better known as Ku Nan, is Umno treasurer and a former Federal Territories minister.

Apart from this lawsuit, Tengku Adnan is facing two criminal cases for allegedly taking bribes of RM1 million and RM2 million respectively.

The trial over the RM2 million alleged bribe is ongoing.