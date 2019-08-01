Anwar: PKR rejects proposal for law to ‘protect’ men from seduction unto sex crimes

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PKR distanced itself today from one of its senators’ suggestions for a law to ostensibly “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crimes.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denounced the proposal as an “insult” to women and for portraying men as immoral and easily seduced into committing heinous acts.

“Therefore, I have asked for YB Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid to retract his proposal,” Anwar said in a statement.

Yesterday, Mohamad Imran called for such law while in Dewan Negara, which caused an uproar.

During the Senate’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, the retired navy admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and attire of women that he said could seduce men into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molestations, and watching pornography as examples.

The proposal was backed by Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad, who said it was a “good viewpoint”.

Putrajaya is planning to table a Sexual Harassment Bill this year, following a feasibility study and consultation with NGOs and survivors of sexual harassment.