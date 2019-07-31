Minister: 157 hospitals recognised as baby-friendly

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the launch of the PhaMA Industry Fact Book in Putrajaya January 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A total of 137 government hospitals and 20 private hospitals nationwide have been recognised as baby-friendly, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a statement in conjunction with the World Breastfeeding Week 2019, Dr Dzulkefly said 670 health clinics nationwide had been recognised as baby-friendly which aimed at establishing Malaysia as a “baby-friendly” country.

“The ministry through the National Plan of Action for Nutrition III (2016-2025) has outlined various strategies for successful breastfeeding.

“Among these strategies are strengthening the implementation of the baby-friendly hospital initiative, baby-friendly clinic and baby food marketing ethics as well as food advocacy, training for health personnel and dissemination of information through social media,” he said.

The World Breastfeeding Week is a global campaign from Aug 1 to 7 that aims to protect, promote and support action on breastfeeding.

Themed “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding”, the campaign emphasised support to create the enabling environment where mothers can breastfeed optimally, said Dr Dzulkefly. — Bernama