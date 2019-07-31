If ‘war’ is what you want, we are ready, Sarawak CM tells Pakatan

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said GPS is ready for an all-out ‘war’ with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming state election. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 31 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready for an all-out “war” with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming state election, its chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

“If they want war, then we will go all out to face them,” he said in his speech before witnessing 750 councillors of local government taking their pledge before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“If the war does happen, we must get our logistics ready. We must have the correct bullets to “shoot” our target correctly,” he said.

He urged councillors since they are the grassroots leaders, to prepare themselves for the war with PH.

“You must not let the general fight the battle alone,” he said, referring to top GPS leaders.

“If the soldiers do not back us, then we will suffer. The soldiers and the generals must work together,” he said.

Later at a press conference, Abang Johari told reporters that it was up to them to interpret if he was referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who, at the state PH dinner here two nights ago, had said that the state PH component parties must work together to launch a new “war” in Sarawak.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, had stressed that Sarawak, together with Sabah, used to be the Barisan Nasional strongholds before, until they were dismantled by PH in the 14th general election last year.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said GPS, under the four component parties, has a long term agenda for Sarawak.

“If there is no funds from Putrajaya, we will have to source our own funds. We have the funds from the imposition of 5 per cent sales tax on petrol and petroleum products for our rural transformation programme (RTP),” he said.

“Whatever it is, the federal government is obliged to help Sarawak financially, subject to the Federal List and Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution.

“This is because the people of Sarawak are also paying taxes which go into the federal coffer,” he said, adding that the taxes must be returned to the state.

The chief minister expressed his disappointment with the federal government, which claims that it has no money to allocate for Sarawak, but has money for other states.

“Is it true that Malaysia does not have enough funds? If it is true, how is it that other states are receiving allocation?” he asked.