Three job seekers lodge report against company manager for allegedly outraging modesty in Perak

Police nabbed a 65-year-old man claiming to be a company manager early today for allegedly outraging the modesty of three women. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 30 — Police nabbed a 65-year-old man claiming to be a company manager early today for allegedly outraging the modesty of three women.

District police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the incidents allegedly happened around 7.45am, 12.30pm and 4.30pm yesterday.

“The women, all aged 20, had gone to the office of the man at Perak State Development Corporation Complex in Medan Gopeng Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah here for a job interview as company clerk.

“According to them, the suspect did not ask any questions related to the job and mainly talked about himself during the interview,” he said in a statement today.

He said the three women lodged reports at Kampung Rapat police station here at 9pm, alleging that the suspect not only embraced them from behind but also kissed them on the cheek during the interview.

“The suspect also took photographs of the complainants while the interview was going on,” he said.

Mazuki said the suspect was later released on police bail after giving his statement.

“The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama