AirAsia to scrap processing fee starting October

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Low-cost airline AirAsia will remove the processing fee for customers who pay through online banking and credit card from October onwards.

“We (will) still have some charges to drive traffic to cheaper, safer and less fraudless methods. But there will be methods with no fees,” group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today.

He tweeted the announcement with two hashtags, namely #technologyrules and #makingairfaresaffordable.

AirAsia’s processing fee starts at RM4 if you’re using direct debit, and it can go up to RM16 with UnionPay.

However, if a customer opts to make payment using AirAsia's e-wallet application BigPay, there is no processing fee involved. — Bernama