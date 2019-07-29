Dzulkefly: Govt conducts study on financing system to improve healthcare services

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is conducting a detailed study on a proposed health financing system for the purpose of improving healthcare services in the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Ministry of Health is conducting a detailed study on a proposed health financing system for the purpose of improving healthcare services in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the study was in line with his commitment to help ease the financial burden of the people, thus ensuring that they have access to the best healthcare.

“For the most part (health financing), 50 per cent is funded by the public sector or the federal government while almost 38 per cent is through ‘out of pocket expenditure’ by the public when they have to go to a private clinic or hospital.

“One day, we hope to be able to create a health financing system where not only the government but also the private sector, insurance companies, and other related parties can be integrated into one payment system,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the International Healthcare Conference and Exhibition 2019 of the Association of Private Hospitals, Malaysia (APHM) here.

Dzulkefly said his ministry would strengthen public and private partnerships to help the health sector become more resilient, especially in terms of finances and spending.

“While the government is facing financial constraints to spend on building health facilities, I look to the private sector to help develop the health sector through the finances that they (the private sector) can invest,” he added.

At the event, Dzulkefly also launched four handbooks which serve as a guide for businesses in the private healthcare industry to comply with the technical requirements for setting up private hospitals.

They are the Handbook on Setting Up of Private Hospitals in Malaysia: Submission Process and Harmonisation of Technical Requirements, Handbook on Setting Up of New Private Hospitals in Malaysia: Requirement and Procedures Under Act 586, Licence Renewal Application Procedure for Private Hospitals; and Guidelines for Expanding or Modifying Private Hospitals.

The APHM International Healthcare Conference and Exhibition 2019 has attracted more than 700 delegates and over 150 exhibitors, including UM Specialist Centre Sdn Bhd.

The event, being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 29 until 31, showcases some of the latest medical equipment, medical devices and disposables, hospital information systems, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and healthcare educational programmes. — Bernama