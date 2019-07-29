Brunei Sultan arrives to attend installation of Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah seen with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Subang July 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

SUBANG, July 29 — The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, flew in here today to attend the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

The sultan, who was accompanied by his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, arrived at noon at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base. Their Majesties were accompanied by a 20-member entourage.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, welcomed the royal visitors at the airbase.

Also present was the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was also at the airbase to greet the sultan and his consort. He is the minister-in-attendance.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the two foreign royal dignitaries who will attend the installation of Sultan Abdullah as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara tomorrow.

The other is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan, who is expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha are also scheduled to attend the Royal Banquet at Istana Negara on Wednesday in conjunction with the installation. — Bernama