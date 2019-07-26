Putrajaya declares July 30 national holiday to honour Agong’s coronation

July 30 has been declared a public holiday nationwide to honour the coronation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Federal Government has declared July 30, 2019 (Tuesday) as an additional public holiday nationwide to honour the coronation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Human Resource Ministry said today the holiday has been declared pursuant to Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369)for Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, it is in line with the laws of the respective states. The holiday is also a public holiday allocated to workers in the private sector pursuant to Section 60D (1)(b) of the Employment Act 1955.

“Based on these provisions, employers can substitute any other day as replacement for the paid public holiday for their workers. In line with this, all employers are required to notify their workers that they either choose the date of July 30, 2019 as a public holiday or intend to replace it with other dates.

“If no replacement is made with any other day, then workers working on the said dates are eligible to receive public holiday pay rates,” the ministry added.

Pahang meanwhile, declared July 30 and July 31 as public holidays, in conjunction with the birthday Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is also the state monarch.

“Therefore, July 31, 2019 is a replacement holiday in conjunction with His Royal Highness’ coronation. However, this holiday can be replaced with another date, as provided by Section 60D (1) (b) Employment Act 1955,” the ministry said.