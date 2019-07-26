Agong praises Malaysian student who worked as cleaner to fly parents for UK graduation

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong congratulated Muhammad Afiq Ismail after the latter obtained a First Class Honours degree from the University of Essex. – Picture from Bernama and Facebook/khairulaimanhamdan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Besides winning the hearts of many Malaysians this week, Kelantanese university student Muhammad Afiq Ismail — who worked as a cleaner while studying in the United Kingdom — can add another feather to his cap.

The 23-year-old Finance and Accounting graduate was given a pat on the back today by none other than the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a statement from Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, the Agong extended his heartiest congratulations to Afiq on his fantastic results in obtaining a First Class Honours degree from the University of Essex.

“His Majesty was touched after reading Afiq’s story that appeared in the Malay Mail and was moved by his sheer hard work and dedication.

“His Majesty was also very impressed by Afiq’s respect and devotion towards his parents and admires the sacrifices that were made to get Afiq to this level of success. The story of Afiq and his parents should be an inspiration to all,” it said.

Afiq’s inspiring story was recently shared on Facebook by his friend Khairul Aiman Hamdan, and has touched many Malaysians ever since the post started making its rounds on social media.

When contacted by Malay Mail earlier, Afiq said he is now preparing to return home by the end of the month to kick start his professional career at an audit firm in October.

In the meantime, he plans to complete his professional papers to become a certified accountant.