Pontoon owner and worker remanded over Selangor river diesel pollution

SUBANG JAYA, July 25 — Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin today said that police has remanded two men to assist investigations into the alleged sabotage which led to diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor.

He said the two suspects, in their 20s and 30s were arrested yesterday and that police had obtained a remand order on them this morning.

“We arrested the owner of a pontoon and one worker after their statements were contradicting.

“Both of their remands will end on Sunday,” he said.

On July 22, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government suspected sabotage because the pollution occurred at a location where sand mining by a licensed contractor ceased two months ago.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pontoon-supported oil tank at the location had been opened, allowing the fuel to flow into the river and resulted in odour pollution of the raw water.

Touching on the possibility of three anglers being involved in the incident, Noor Azam said that the allegations were made in a police report but can’t be verified yet.

The odour pollution at Sungai Selangor had forced Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to shut down the Phase 1, 2 and 3 Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and the Rantau Panjang WTP in stages.

The water disruption had affected around a million people living in Selangor and the Klang Valley. Water supply was returned to normal yesterday.