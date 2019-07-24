Dr M to discuss defence, trade issues with Erdogan during official visit to Turkey

Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey, Datuk Abd Razak Abdul Wahab said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to Turkey was to further enhance existing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Turkey. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ANKARA, July 24 — International relations, defence, trade and investment are among issues which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will discuss with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Turkey starting today.

Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey, Datuk Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, said the one-on-one meeting between Dr Mahathir and Erdogan will be followed by a meeting of delegates from both countries, which would take place at the Presidential Palace here on the second day of the Prime Minister’s four-day visit.

He said during the visit, the Prime Minister would be accompanied by three ministers namely Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking.

“Discussions maybe related to international relations such as regional issues other than the Palestinian and Rohingya issues.

“Apart from that issues on defence and the defence industry will probably be discussed as Turkey has developed a strong defence industry,” he told Malaysian journalists when met at the ambassador’s official residence here last night.

He said on the same day before meeting Erdogan, the Prime Minister will visit Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), where Dr Mahathir will have a closer look at Turkey’s aviation industry.

“The company which is involved in defence and military aerospace exports also produces drones and helicopters,” he said.

According to Abd Razak on Friday which is the third day, Dr Mahathir would fly to Istanbul and the aircraft would be landing at the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, which is being managed and administered by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

“On the same day, the Prime Minister will attend a Captains of Industry Round Table discussion Some 35 major Turkish companies will be involved. Following that he will attend a high-tea with the Malaysian diaspora in Turkey,” he said.

Abd Razak said Dr Mahathir’s official visit to Turkey which is at the invitation of the Turkish President was to further enhance existing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Turkey. Diplomatic relations between both countries was established in 1964.

“In terms of trade, Turkey is Malaysia’s third largest trading partner from West Asia while for Turkey, Malaysia is the largest partner among Asean countries,” he said. — Bernama