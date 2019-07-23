Perak PKR chief calls out IGP for not arresting Azmin; claims 'conspiracy' against Anwar

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak gestures to the crowd as he leaves the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today called out Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador for not arresting Economic Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who was implicated in a sex video scandal.

Farhash, who was released from police custody today after eight days in police remand, said if the police believed there was a political conspiracy behind the sex video, it was one against PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The political conspiracy is against Anwar Ibrahim. So if the IGP has any credibility, go bring Azmin Ali in.

“Get him, investigate him,” he said as some 100 supporters, armed with placards, greeted Farhash with chants of Reformasi outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters this afternoon.

MORE TO COME