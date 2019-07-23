Malaysian businesses confident of ability to cope with AI, poll finds

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum survey found that 76 per cent of the respondents in the country agree or strongly agree that lifelong learning will be able to mitigate the threat that AI poses to manual jobs. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysians are highly optimistic about their ability to adapt to Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2035, according to a Bloomberg poll.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum survey, which covered 100 Malaysia-based business professionals, found that 76 per cent of the respondents in the country agree or strongly agree that lifelong learning will be able to mitigate the threat that AI poses to manual jobs.

This is significantly higher than the global average of 64 per cent and slightly above the average of 70 per cent across Asean, the information and technology group said in a statement today.

Conducted in April, the global survey gathered the views of 2,000 business professionals across 20 emerging and developed markets on what the future (specifically, 2035) will likely hold. This involved discovering their level of agreement or disagreement to a range of predictions about the world in 2035.

The survey also found that 61 per cent of Malaysians agree or strongly agree that by 2035, China and India would have surpassed the United States as the world’s centres of tech innovation.

“This is higher than the global average of 54 per cent,” Bloomberg noted.

A substantial percentage — 49 per cent — of respondents in developed markets, including US respondents, agree or strongly agree that the two most-populous countries will eclipse the US in technology.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of Malaysia and Singapore respondents agree or strongly agree that if there is another world war by 2035, it is likely to be a cyber war. Globally, 68 per cent of respondents agree or strongly agree with this prediction. — Bernama