CCTV recordings protected under Personal Data Protection Act, says deputy minister

Eddin Syazlee said the spreading of CCTV recordings was an offence under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Any video recording including from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in public or private areas is subjected to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709), said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the spreading of such video recording was an offence under the act when the owner was registered with the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP).

“In respect of such CCTV content (including hotel recording), it is subjected to personal data protection, where the hotel management must be registered with the JPDP so that the information in the recording is protected,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff in the Dewan Negara.

Mustapa Kamal had wanted to know whether the spreading of CCTV or private recordings such as in hotel premises was an offence under the act.

Last year, Eddin Syazlee said JPDP had received 680 complaints from the data subject and 46 per cent of the cases had been resolved and closed.

Eddin Syazlee said the most common type of offence was regarding violations of seven principles of personal data protection, especially general, disclosure and security.

“The data users who recorded the highest complaints were banking and insurance institutions regarding the disclosure of personal data to third parties without permission and direct marketing,” he said.

Act 709 is important in positioning Malaysia as one of the countries in the world to enforce legislation on the protection of personal data like the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Thailand, he added. — Bernama