Selangor-linked sand miner confirms diesel spillage behind massive Klang Valley water outage

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Kumpulan Semester Sdn Bhd (KSSB),a Selangor-linked sand mining firm, confirmed today diesel spillage at a site near Sungai Selangor after diesel pollution forced authorities to turn off water supply to over a million households in the Klang Valley.

KSSB senior officer Abdul Wahab Nordin said in a statement today that an emergency response team was sent to the location at Kolam Hang Tuah yesterday evening and contained the situation; the team is now working with the authorities to monitor the site.

“The situation is extremely regrettable; however, we wish to stress that environmental, river and water conservation is our priority.

“KSSB is investigating the source of the incident from all angles, including possible sabotage action, and will provide updates in the future,” he said.

Earlier today, the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) filed a police report today urging the authorities to investigate possible sabotage after diesel pollution at Sungai Selangor forced a second unscheduled closure of major water treatment facilities in Selangor.

The Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phases 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang WTP had to be shut down yesterday evening after diesel was found in their raw water intake, suspected to stem from sand mining activities upriver.

The incident occurred even before Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) was able to fully rectify an earlier closure of the same plants due to similar pollution.

The disruptions affected 1,133 areas in the Klang Valley, leaving 1,166,842 households without water supply for several days.