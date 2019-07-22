Jho Low personally called when Najib faced credit card woes in Hawaii, court told

Former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Former AmBank account relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping told the High Court today that she would be contacted personally by Low Taek Jho on behalf of Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the then prime minister’s credit card purchases in Hawaii failed in December 2014.

Yu, who was at that time the relationship manager of Najib’s accounts with AmBank, testified that the fugitive financier contacted her on Blackberry Messenger (BBM) on December 23, 2014 and that their chats included messages that were forwarded from a person that signed off with the initials “MNR”.

“I received a message from Jho saying the Visa platinum credit card was not going through, and the message included instructions to call AmBank and their credit card department, then signed off with MNR.

“I said I will check, and checked with the credit card department, as he asked me to check on it as soon as possible.

“Jho said he was in Hawaii and wanted to charge over US$100,000,” she testified, under the questioning from Datuk V. Sithambaran representing the prosecution at Najib’s criminal trial over RM42 million wrongfully taken from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Yu agreed with Sithambaran’s suggestion that the “MNR” initials on the BBM chat logs could refer to “Mohd Najib Razak”.

The prosecution witness added that she and Low would go back-and-forth over the phone until the transactions were resolved.

Yu said she told Low that the credit card department was on standby to clear the transactions, when he asked if purchases upwards of US$100,000 would be approved.

She said she assured Low that it would as be “fine”.

“But I said it would be fine, because as I remember, his card limit is RM3 million I think,” she said of Najib’s credit card limit.

She testified that she later sent Low a message saying the purchase was cleared.

Previously, the 47th prosecution witness, AmBank’s senior vice-president Yeoh Eng Leong told the court that an Ambank Visa Platinum card was used on December 22, 2014 at the Chanel outlet in Honolulu, US for US$130,625, equivalent to RM466,330.11 using currency exchange rates then.

Yu is the prosecution’s 54th witness in Najib’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

MORE TO COME