Driving institute operators warned against soliciting bribes

Transport Minister Anthony Lokeat a press conference in Putrajaya February 27, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, July 21 — Operators of driving institutes are today warned against soliciting bribes to approve public service vehicle (PSV) licence or commercial vehicle licences if they do not want their licence to be revoked.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the ministry was monitoring the operators.

“I’m warning these driving institutes to not test the ministry and my patience because if they are found to be soliciting payment to approve the PSV, stern action will be taken against them, including revocation of their licence,” he told reporters after opening the Negeri Sembilan MyCar Office here today.

He said this in response to complaints about such acts allegedly committed by some driving institutes.

“The ministry will not compromise with any quarters on this because it affects public interest and safety,” he added. — Bernama