Dr M hails Twin Towers designer César Pelli as ‘great architect’, offers condolences (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Argentina’s César Pelli who has died at age 92 was a “great architect” who designed Malaysia’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In a brief Facebook post expressing his sadness, Dr Mahathir also attached a short video clip of him personally conveying his thoughts and condolences to Pelli’s family.

“I feel sad to hear the news of the passing away of a great architect who designed the Twin Towers in Malaysia, Mr César Pelli of Argentina who was from New York when he came here to design this iconic building in Malaysia. My condolences to the family of César Pelli,” Dr Mahathir said in the video clip posted on his official Facebook page.

Petronas Twin Towers via its official Facebook page also lauded the man who designed the landmark of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur — at one point the tallest buildings in the world and believed to still be the tallest twin towers globally.

“We have lost a true giant! César Pelli, the Argentine designer behind the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, has died at age 92.

“Thank you for your wonderful contribution to our nation! #MYtwintowers,” it wrote in a simple message.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his only tweet of the day so far also penned a short message on the news of Pelli’s death.

“Saddened by the passing of Cesar Pelli, world-renowned Argentinian architect of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. He left behind a remarkable legacy that shaped the KL skyline. #MEA,” he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag referring to his ministry.

