Syabas calls off water disruption next week; can't tell when supply will be restored after today's cut

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Next week’s scheduled water cuts for Klang Valley residents will be postponed due to today’s unexpected disruption caused by odour pollution at the Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant.

But Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) — parent company of Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) — said tonight that it cannot tell when consumers will get their water supply back as the cause of the odour pollution has yet to be determined.

“As we and the state government are unable to detect the cause of the pollution, this incident can repeat itself. Therefore we cannot give a timeframe on when the water supply will be restored at this time,” Air Selangor CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said in a statement.

“Due to this incident, the plans for repair works for the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant from July 23 next week will be postponed,” he added.

Suhaimi said that the odour pollution was detected at the three locations this afternoon, which led to the plant's temporary closure, affecting 1,133 areas and 1,166,842 consumsers in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang / Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

He said that a code red emergency was then activated, with the Selangor state government, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and state disaster unit notified about the matter.

By 5pm, Phase 3 of the Sungai Selangor treatment plant registered zero readings for odour pollution and is now operational, while Phases 1 and 2 have been cleared for operation as of 7pm.

