Selangor MB: Punish mastermind, co-conspirators behind sex video implicating minister

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari interacts with a special needs child during an appreciation ceremony in Shah Alam July 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — “No man is above the law in this country,” said Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman Amirudin Shari when commenting on Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s statement that a leader of a political party was the mastermind behind the distribution of a sex video implicating a federal minister.

Amirudin said the mastermind and others involved in the production and distribution of the video clips should be brought to book regardless of their position and status.

“However, they (the accused) also need justice and should be given the opportunity to defend themselves and the like if they believe they are innocent,” the Selangor mentri besar told reporters after officiating an appreciation ceremony for special needs children in Selangor here today.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid said police investigations showed that an “evil alliance” led by a leader of a political party was behind the sex video, which was aimed at humiliating and destroying the reputation of a certain individual.

Asked to comment on the IGP’s statement that the facial recognition process undertaken could not positively identify the two individuals in the video, Amirudin said he was glad that the issue seems to have been resolved.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), all have been cleared up and let’s not prolong this kind of story; we should move on,” he said.

Amirudin said those involved in the production of the video were behind time because the people had long rejected this type of gutter politics.

Abdul Hamid, in a statement yesterday, also said an analysis done by CyberSecurity Malaysia on the video showed that it was likely authentic but the facial recognition process turned out negative and could not link the persons in the video to the individual implicated.

Recently, the media reported that video clips of two men engaging in sexual acts had gone viral and on June 2, former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz confessed that he was one of the men in the video.

So far eight people including Haziq Abdullah have been arrested to help in investigations into the sex video case. — Bernama