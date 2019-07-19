Malaysia’s top shuttler Lee Zii Jia beats Olympic champ Chen Long in Indonesian Open

Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia hits a return against Cheng Long of China during their men’s singles round two match at the Badminton Indonesia Open tournament in Jakarta July 18, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — National top men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, pulled off a sensational suprise, en route to booking his place in the quarter-finals in the Indonesia Open Badminton Tournament at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, yesterday.

The 21-year-old, touted as Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s replacement, however, was stretched to play in the rubber-set before emerging victorious with a 21-16, 19-21 and 22-20 victory against reigning Olympic champion, Chen Long of China in the second-round match which lasted about 88 minutes.

National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jamie Lai also cruised into the last eight after stunning the sixth seed, Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia; 21-15 and 21-18, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Their teammate, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, on the other hand, scored a massive 21-15 and 21-14 victory over the eighth seed, Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong in another second-round tie.

National professional mixed doubles pair, fifth seeded Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying also stormed into the next round after beating Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung of South Korea; 21-19 and 21-15.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s interest in the women’s singles and doubles fizzled out after the players were beaten by their respective opponents.

Soniia Cheah failed to continue her gallant run in the US$1.25 million (RM5.141 million) tournament after losing 7-21 and 16-21 to world number three, Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean were also eliminated from the tournament with a 13-21 and 12-21 defeat to the third seed, Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Another national women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Yap Cheng Wen put up a stiff fight against the sixth seed, Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan of South Korea before losing 21-19, 12-21 and 10-21. — Bernama