Anwar-Azmin tiff might lead to Pakatan imploding, says Ku Li

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah noted that there is a scuffle between Anwar and Azmin’s camp on social media and acknowledged that it could lead to a possible split in the party.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Veteran Umno lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said there is a possibility of Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition imploding in light of the tense relations between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his number two Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Speaking to the press at the outskirts of the Dewan Rakyat today, the Gua Musang lawmaker said that whether or not there is an implosion depends on the number of support between the two PKR leaders and if they go head to head.

“There’s a possibility (of implosion), it’s a possibility but it depends on the numbers again. Whether Anwar or Azmin have the numbers,” he said.

He also noted that there is a scuffle between Anwar and Azmin’s camp on social media and acknowledged that it could lead to a possible split in the party.

However, he added that news on social media is not that reliable and any fracture in PKR has not been confirmed and said he hopes for the party’s stability.

Touching on Anwar’s statement that he has the numbers to succeed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tengku Razaleigh cautioned the Port Dickson MP from jumping the gun as the appointment of the nation’s top executive post is the purview of the Yang di Pertuan Agong.

“It’s up to His Majesty Yang di Pertuan Agong to determine whether the person has the command of the majority of the House. I mean you can say I have the numbers, I have more than enough, but it’s for the Agong to determine in his opinion if the person has got the majority,” he said.