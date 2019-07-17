Amid Anwar-Azmin spat, PKR sec-gen says only ‘difference of opinion’

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he was unfazed by the current spat involving the party’s president and deputy president, describing the situation as normal. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 17 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has downplayed an alleged verbal spat between the party’s top two leaders today as mere “difference of opinion”.

Brushing aside rumours of a party leadership crisis, he said such occurrence was normal for PKR or any other political parties when it comes to issues.

“Having a difference of opinion in Keadilan is a norm and the party is capable in handling the current situation,” Saifuddin told reporters here, referring to PKR.

The remark was in response to the heated friendly fire between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his party deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali earlier today.

Saifuddin had earlier visited the Pasar Borong Pandan here in his capacity as the domestic trade and consumers affairs minister.

Saifuddin, who claimed to be unfazed with the party’s current situation, said any differences of opinion or clash of ideas was nothing new in PKR.

“In the party’s 20 year history, where I am one of the pioneer founding members, there were situations such as this.

“For us, in any political journey there will always be ups and downs and this current situation will not weaken PKR,” said the Kulim-Bandar Baru MP.

Saifuddin said for PKR, the true measurement of strength and weakness will be if the respective leader can garner the votes needed in the general election.

Anwar had earlier today said that Azmin should resign from his post if investigations found that he is indeed the man in the video along with Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

This remark drew a barbed response from Azmin, who asked Anwar “to look at the man in the mirror”.

Amid calls for Azmin to step down from his post as economic affairs minister, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded that the alleged pact to bring down Azmin is the actual crime in question.