Pahang MIC division leader killed in suspected hit-and-run in Kuantan

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said MIC Paya Besar division chief G. Ramesh was on his way home to Kuantan from Kemaman, Terengganu. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, July 16 — The body of MIC Paya Besar division chief G. Ramesh, believed to be a victim of a hit and run incident, was found on the roadside near the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) here last night.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said Ramesh, 50, was on his way back home to Kuantan from Kemaman, Terengganu.

“The forensic report confirmed the victim had died to head injuries and we are not ruling out the possibility that the accident occurred outside the victim’s vehicle as there were no effects or impact of a collision on his four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The police investigation so far has not found any criminal elements in the area where the victim’s body was found,” he told a press conference at Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Mohamad Noor said that passers-by had found the body about 20m from his vehicle.

“It was very dark at the site because there were no streetlights and the incident occurred during a heavy downpour,” he said

Mohamad Noor said the case was classified as a fatal accident and being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those who have information on the case to contact the police.

Meanwhile, Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam, who was at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here, said Ramesh’s death was a huge loss to the party as he was a dedicated leader and willingly rendered assistance to those within and outside the party.

Ramesh was Pahang MIC Youth chief for 15 years before assuming his current party position. — Bernama