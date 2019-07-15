Dr M: Kit Siang brains behind PPBM? People behind such claims belong in Tg Rambutan hospital

Tun Dr Mahathir during a Bersatu press conference in Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ridiculed today those who claimed DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang was the mastermind behind the formation of Parti Pribumi

Bersatu Malaysia, suggesting the accusers were mad and should be admitted to the psychiatric hospital.

“Yes he gathered and met all Malay leaders and warlords and told them we should all form PPBM so we just unanimously said yes, yes, yes,” the PPBM de facto leader told reporters here.

He then belittled detractors who suggested Lim had aimed to divide the Malays by forming yet another Malay-based party as having “inferiority complex”.

“They think the Malays cannot think,” the 94 year old quipped.

MORE TO COME