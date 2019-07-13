King: Preserve Malaysia’s close ties with Saudi Arabia

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah poses for pictures with guests at a tea reception in Medina July 12, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcome

MEDINA, July 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah yesterday expressed hope that the long-existing close ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will be preserved for mutual benefits.

His Majesty said the close ties between the two countries were proven by the fruitful cooperation forged in various fields.

“My presence here is at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia and I hope this visit will strengthen the ties between the two sovereign countries.

“There are a lot of similarities and fields that we need to further explore in the future for the wellbeing of the people and both countries,” Sultan Abdullah said when addressing the Malaysian diaspora at a tea reception here, which was also attended by his son, Tengku Amir Nasser Ibni Sultan Abdullah.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Tabung Haji head of Malaysian Haj delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

Sultan Abdullah also hoped that Malaysians who are abroad could become the country’s mini ambassadors to keep Malaysia’s flag flying and maintain good relations with other countries.

“For those who are here (in Saudi Arabia), I hope you too can represent the country with a high level of discipline and integrity. This way, you are not just doing good for the country, but also for Islam,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah is here for a special visit from yesterday to July 14 at the invitation of His Majesty KingSalman Abdulaziz Al Saud. — Bernama