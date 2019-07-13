Flash flood claims German tourist in Sarawak’s Mulu National Park, guide still missing

The German tourist was reported missing during a flash flood in Deer Cave (Gua Rusa) in Mulu National Park yesterday.

MIRI, July 13 — A German tourist who was reported missing during a flash flood in Deer Cave (Gua Rusa) in the Mulu National Park was found dead at 7am today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station chief Law Poh Kiong said Peter Hoverkamp, 66, who was lost together with local tour guide Roviezal Robin, 20, was found by the search and rescue team at the Mulu Gua Rusa river.

“Firemen are heading there in an M17 helicopter belonging from the department’s Air Unit,” he said in a statement here today.

Law added that the search and rescue operations are still being conducted this morning for Roviezal, with the latest report that there are currently 15 people in the cave and five at the cave opening involved in the search.

The victim and the tour guide were reported missing at 5.50pm yesterday when the flash flood occurred. — Bernama