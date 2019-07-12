NRD denies involvement in Project IC 2.0 in Sabah

The National Registration Department said the receipt for the registration of identity cards which went viral did not originate from the department. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The National Registration Department (NRD) has denied allegations that it was involved in Project IC 2.0 in Sabah and said the receipt that has gone viral on the social media was not the department’s official receipt.

In a statement issued today, the NRD said the receipt for the registration of identity cards which went viral is not the official receipt issued and used by the department for registration purposes.

“It should be stressed that the NRD has never appointed any agents or individuals to represent it in any dealings.

“All official receipts of the department are only issued to clients who have dealings at the NRD counters and are not easily issued to the public,” the statement said.

The NRD views this issue which had gone on for several months seriously and is conducting investigations into it.

“Members of the public are urged not to believe and spread false information on this issue to avoid any confusion and disruption to public order,” the department said. — Bernama