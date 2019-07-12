Don’t make U-turn on PSV requirement, taxi group warns Transport Ministry

Gabungan Teksi Se-Malaysia (GTSM) chief Kamarudin Mohd Hussain speaks to reporters outside the MoT building in Putrajaya November 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Taxi drivers’ group Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia (GTSM) has urged the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and its minister Anthony Loke to remain firm in enforcing the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence regulation on e-hailing drivers.

GTSM president Kamarudin Mohd Hussain said the ministry should not compromise on the matter and avoid performing a "U-turn" on its decision, claiming that this would breach “the country’s sovereignty”.

“The Ministry of Transport and Anthony Loke need to be firm in the implementation of e-hailing regulation, but if Anthony Loke still compromises and gives concessions, it is evident that he does not practice the principle of upholding the sovereignty of the nation,'' he said in a statement.

Kamarudin also demanded e-hailing companies respect the government’s decision to enforce the regulation today, and warned that breaking these laws was akin to violating the sovereignty of the rule of law in the country.

"We hope the government will ensure that all (e-hailing) application companies respect the government's decision and assist the government in addressing e-hailing issues by not allowing any e-hailing drivers who have incomplete documents to operate,'' he said.

Kamarudin also stated that if the government went back on its word, his organisation would not hesitate to hold another rally in the nation's capital.