Tourism minister agrees with BN MP that departure levy should be postponed

A police officer checks the travel documents and passports of passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Tourism Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has voiced his agreement with the Barisan Nasional (BN) Opposition that the upcoming departure levy that was scheduled to be implemented in September should be postponed as it will have an adverse impact on Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

During Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today, Mohamaddin concurred with Jelebu (BN) lawmaker Datuk Jalaluddin Alias that the levy might drive tourists away instead of attracting them to Malaysia.

“I agree, I strongly agree with the proposal (to postpone the implementation) of the departure levy. The only thing is, you should have posed this question to the finance minister.

“However, since I already said I agree (with your point of view), I will try to negotiate the matter with the Finance Ministry,” said Mohamaddin.

Jalaluddin had requested to have the levy postponed until after Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

The departure levy will require those departing from Malaysian airports to Asean destinations to cough up RM20, and RM40 if they are travelling to non-Asean destinations.