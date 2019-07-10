Pahang declares July 30 and 31 public holidays for Agong’s installation

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends Aidilfitri prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, July 10 — The Pahang state government yesterday declared July 30 and 31 as public holidays in conjunction with the birthday of Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his impending installation as the 16th Agong.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said both events although falling on the same day (July 30), were very different occasions and as such, the state government had decided to celebrate the significance of the events with two public holidays.

The decision had been made at a state government meeting on June 12, he added. — Bernama