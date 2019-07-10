Minister: PTPTN loan defaulters listed in CCRIS can now buy first home

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during the press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers listed in the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) will be able to buy their first house, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the initiative would allow young people to have their own home and it involves the purchase of all types of housing and not just under her ministry.

According to her, this initiative will be launched with another scheme for youth housing on October 18 in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Just to buy a home they will be removed from the CCRIS list,” she told reporters after attending a press conference on Hi HOME’s property conference here today.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hartanahbumi dotCom Sdn Bhd, Radzi Tajuddin.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said 30 per cent of the 10,000 units of affordable houses to be developed in Bandar Malaysia will be allocated to youths.

Commenting on the matter, Syed Saddiq said it was one of the government’s initiatives in helping young people to own houses in strategic areas.

“It is important because in Bandar Malaysia which is one of the most strategic projects, there will be 3,000 units specially for young people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Radzi said the Hi HOME conference will be held on July 25 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and concurrently launch the Real Estate Expo online at http://www.hihomes.my/ for three months and will end Oct 31.

“A total of 100 housing projects nationwide with 50 per cent of which are affordable housing projects will be offered through the online expo,” he said, estimating the value of the entire property stock of RM3.4 billion in property sale. — Bernama