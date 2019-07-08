Number of flood evacuees in Melaka rises to 1,391 this morning

Civil Defence Force Melaka director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said there was an increase in the number of evacuees at five relief centres, a decline at three and unchanged at two. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 8 — Melaka saw an increase in the number of its flood evacuees as of 8am today, up to 1,391 people from 318 families compared to 1,149 people from 260 families.

Civil Defence Force Melaka director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said there was an increase in the number of evacuees at five relief centres, a decline at three and unchanged at two.

“The increase in the number of evacuees was at Sekolah Belimbing Dalam (343 people from 87 families); Sekolah Kebangsaan Krubong (246 people from 58 families); Balai Raya Bukit Baru (41 people from eight families), Bukit Masjid Al-Rasyidin (133 people from 27 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Pengkalan (139 people from 36 families),” he told reporters.

Effendi, who is also Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, said an additional relief centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Merdeka to house 250 people from 63 families.

The number of evacuees at the Balai Raya Panchor and Balai Raya Sungai Tuang relief centres remain unchanged, with 97 staff and students of a tahfiz centre at Balai Raya Panchor and nine people from two families at Balai Raya Sungai Tuang.

The three relief centres with a decline in the number of evacuees are Balai Raya Gadek (50 people from 15 families), Kampung Beringin (76 people from 18 families) and Balai Raya Bukit Tambun (seven people from two families). — Bernama