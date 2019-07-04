Immigration Dept busts migrant smuggling syndicate, nabs five in Sekinchan and Shah Alam

The raiding team also detained 30 Indonesian illegal immigrants, including seven women and two children and another three Thai nationals in and around Sekinchan and Shah Alam. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Immigration Department foiled a migrant smuggling syndicate with the arrest of five individuals in two houses in Sekinchan and Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, in a statement, said two local men along with three Indonesians, including two women suspected of being syndicate agents, were arrested at 3.45am on Wednesday.

“The suspects were responsible for providing food and lodging and acted intermediaries and guardians in the area.

“This syndicate is believed to have brought in foreign workers via coastal routes to work illegally in factories and as maids,” he said.

The raiding team also detained 30 Indonesian illegal immigrants, including seven women and two children and another three Thai nationals in and around Sekinchan and Shah Alam. All the suspects were aged between four and 50.

Among the offences were for not possessing valid personal identification and travel documents, he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said the syndicate charges each immigrant between RM900 and RM1,000 for both entries into or exit out of Malaysia via boat travel.

“The syndicate is believed to have been raking in profits between RM27,000 and RM30,000 per trip,” he said, adding all the suspects were taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further action. — Bernama