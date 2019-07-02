No official bid from Maju Holdings to take over PLUS, works minister says

Maju Holdings group executive chairman Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed was reported to have put in a bid for RM36 billion to take over PLUS in 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Works Minister Baru Bian said the ministry has yet to receive an official proposal from Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd (Maju Holdings) to take over PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS).

He told reporters this at the Parliament lobby in response to media reports that the company had submitted a fresh proposal to take over PLUS.

Maju Holdings group executive chairman Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed was reported to have put in a bid for RM36 billion to take over PLUS in 2017.

However, the Finance Ministry, had at that time, said the government had no plans to let go of its stakes in PLUS to Maju Holdings. — Bernama