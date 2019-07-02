FT Ministry to introduce microcredit scheme to help B40, asnaf groups to start own business

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh said the financial assistance scheme expected to be launched by the end of this year, was aimed at safeguarding the fate of the less fortunate.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Federal Territories Ministry will introduce microcredit scheme to assist the lower income group of B40 and asnaf recipients in the capital who are keen to start own business.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh said the financial assistance scheme expected to be launched by the end of this year, was aimed at safeguarding the fate of the less fortunate.

“Now we are discussing with the Federal Territory Foundation to provide this microcredit scheme. We (the ministry) also have a socio-economic unit that will provide business training to these groups.

“Our goal is to help them start a business and those who have been involved (in business), we want to add more capital to them. The amount of credit has not been discussed but the minimum is around RM2,000 to RM10,000 for a start,” he said.

Shahruddin said this to reporters when met at the Mesraraya event organised by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) and the Women Entrepreneurs and Humanitarian Association (WeHuman), to fete ‘warga istimewa’ (special citizens) and media partners here today.

Meanwhile, PPIM president Datuk Nadzim Johan also called on consumers to participate in an awareness campaign to stop food wastage dubbed #stoppembaziran launched on June 25. — Bernama