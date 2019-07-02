Cabinet wants National Cost of Living Action Council to discuss review of private doctors’ consultation fees

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Cabinet has asked for the proposal to review the consultation fees for private general medical practitioners to be discussed by the National Cost of Living Action Council (Naccol) before any decision is made.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the proposal was tabled to the Cabinet for approval on April 24, after the ministry took note of the difficulties faced by private general medical practitioners in dealing with the rising overheads and costs to continue offering their services to the public.

“While giving fair consideration to the proposal for a review of the consultation fees, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has also taken into account the views of various quarters, including consumers’ associations and employers from numerous sectors of industry.”

The minister said this in reply to Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) who wanted to know the actions taken by the ministry to standardise the consultation fees for general medical practitioners at public and private clinics.

He said a town hall session involving the private general medical practitioners and other stakeholders had also been held on August 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the MoH was in the midst of finding a strategic approach to expand in phases the implementation of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) System to all hospital and health clinics nationwide.

“So far, the EMR System has been implemented at only 35 out of 145 public hospitals and 118 out of the total 1,703 government clinics are using Hospital Information System (HIS) and Clinical Information System (CIS),” he said in reply to William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) supplementary question.

Leong had wanted to know the development of the EMR System implementation at hospital and health clinics nationwide.

Through the EMR System, patients’ medical records can be accessed at any hospital or clinic for treatment purposes by taking into account the need to maintain patient confidentiality. — Bernama