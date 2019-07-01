Selangor govt: Eatery operators should join plastic straw-free campaign

Plastic straws are seen at restaurant in Kuala Lumpur September 22, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 1 — The Selangor government will make it a must for eatery operators to together make the plastic straw-free campaign which starts today, a success.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said the Selangor government had ordered all the local authorities to place a clause in the business licence renewal application form which encouraged all food premises to participate in this campaign.

“The directive to place the new clause starts today. We want all owners of food premises in Selangor to no longer provide plastic straws for drinks at the counters to be taken freely by customers.

“For the time being, no fines will be imposed on food premises which do not follow the directive, as we want to educate consumers and for them to get used to not using plastic straws for their drinks and to instead, use straws made from paper, bamboo or stainless steel,” he told reporters after observing the campaign on its first day, here, today.

Also present was Shah Alam mayor, Datuk Haris Kasim.

Hee said the actual enforcement on plastic straw usage ban was expected to kick off in 2025.

He added that the campaign was part of the state government’s efforts to reduce single-use plastics such as plastic bags, plastic food wrappers or covers, polystyrene and disposable plastic items.

Last June 16, Hee said implementation of the policy on reducing usage of plastic straws was approved by the State Executive Council. — Bernama