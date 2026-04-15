KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysia’s national Uber Cup squad are capable of ending a 16-year wait to reach the knockout stage of the tournament, national women’s singles head coach Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin said.

Malaysia last advanced beyond the group stage in the 2010 edition.

Iskandar said confidence was high based on the current form of the women shuttlers selected for the prestigious team event.

However, he said he did not want to place added pressure on the players, and instead hoped they would deliver their best in every match.

“In terms of performance, I feel we need to reach the knockout stage. But for the players, I do not want to put any pressure on them.

“What I will do is ensure they are prepared for whichever match they are fielded in because their opponents are also not to be underestimated as all of them are strong,” he said when met yesterday.

At the Uber Cup, Malaysia have been drawn in Group B alongside Japan, Türkiye and South Africa.

The Malaysian challenge will be led by last year’s women’s doubles world runners-up Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, with support from Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee and young pair Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan.

Malaysia have also named K. Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei for the women’s singles event. — Bernama