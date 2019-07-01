Fire and Rescue D-G slams vandalism of Adib mural

Mohammad Hamdan lambasted vandals who defaced slain firefighter Adib’s mural in Shah Alam. — Picture via Twitter

KUCHING, July 1 — The recent vandalism committed towards a mural portrait of deceased firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, was an irrational act, said Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

Commenting on the incident in Shah Alam which began circulating on social media on Friday, Mohamad Hamdan said as citizens of a developing nation, Malaysians should act rationally.

Speaking to the media at a celebration at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department headquarters here today, he said if there was dissatisfaction with certain quarters, “this is not the correct way to express it”.

A member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, Muhammad Adib died a few weeks after sustaining injuries during a riot on the grounds of the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, in November last year.

The inquest into the cause of his death is still underway. — Bernama